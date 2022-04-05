Former CMS bus driver facing charges after allegedly swabbing children's cheeks

The school district said the driver was terminated from the district on March 22.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Criminal charges have been filed against a now-former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus driver accused of swabbing students' cheeks, the District Attorney's Office confirmed to WCNC Charlotte.

CMS parents previously said they were concerned their child's bus driver pressed kids into giving up a swab from inside their mouth. According to the parents, the students said the driver offered money for the supposed COVID-19 test.

“It was a red flag, and it happened on the bus, on the school grounds," CMS parent Dawn Thompson previously told WCNC Charlotte.

The District Attorney's Office said the incident happened on Feb. 15. After a review of the investigation, the District Attorney's Office approved filing the criminal charges of soliciting during school hours without permission and private use of a publicly owned vehicle.

It's not clear where the swabs went.

