CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a student was found to be in possession of a gun at West Charlotte High School Friday morning, school officials said.

West Charlotte principal Timisha Barnes-Jones sent a message to parents and guardians of students at the school Friday saying that a loaded gun was found in a student's possession. Barnes-Jones said it was an isolated incident and no students or staff were ever threatened and everyone was safe.

Good morning West Charlotte families,

This is Principal Barnes-Jones with an important message. Safety of our school, students and staff is important to me and I want to keep you updated about incidents that happen at school. Because of the tight security processes we have in place, this morning a student was found with a loaded firearm in their possession. Any student with a weapon on campus will be disciplined according to the Code of Student Conduct. This was an isolated incident and no students or staff were ever threatened and everyone is safe. Our school was placed on a restricted movement as a precautionary action. We have secured additional resource officers as an added precaution. Classes continued as normal. Please, talk with your children about bringing inappropriate items to school.

Thank you for your involvement with your student at West Charlotte.

The school was placed on a restricted movement as a precaution and extra resource officers were called to the school for security. CMPD is leading the investigation.

The student has not been identified and no formal charges have been announced yet.

