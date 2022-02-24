Former CMS employee charged with indecent liberties with a child, sexual battery

The school sent an email to parents saying he hadn't been on campus since mid-January, and the district said it received his resignation on Feb. 18.

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Hopewell High School in Huntersville has confirmed a man facing charges connected to sexually assaulting a child is no longer with the school.

According to arrest warrants with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, 47-year-old Drayton Gilyard has been charged with indecent liberties with a child as well as sexual battery.

A search of Drayton's LinkedIn page showed he had been employed as a JROTC instructor at Hopewell High since August of 2019.

The school sent an email to parents saying Gilyard hadn't been on campus since mid-January, and the district said it received his resignation on Feb. 18.

