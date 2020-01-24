CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A teacher at Northeast Middle School in Charlotte is accused of sending nude pictures and exposing himself to a 13-year-old boy earlier this month.

According to a police report, the suspect took obscene photos and sent them to a student and exposed himself to the victim in a public place. The alleged incident happened between 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. on January 8, which was a scheduled early release day for Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

In a message to parents Thursday, principal Leisa Christian said an investigation was launched with police and CMS human resources. Christian didn't provide further details to parents at that time.

"Good evening, Northeast Middle families, this is principal Christian with an important update regarding an incident at our school. . My goal is to provide a safe learning environment for all students and staff at all times. It was brought to my attention that one of our teachers may have participated in inappropriate contact on social media with a student. After learning of this allegation, an investigation involving law enforcement and CMS HR was immediately conducted. An active criminal investigation is underway. . I take these types of matters seriously and will be working with law enforcement on this matter. I am limited in the amount of information that I am able to share at this time. I will update you as soon as I have additional information. Thank you for your support of Northeast Middle school."

CMS confirmed the accused teacher is suspended effective January 17.

