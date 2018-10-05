CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a student was found to be in possession of an air gun at South Mecklenburg High School Thursday.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, the weapon was found during a routine search at the school Thursday morning. When the weapon was found, school administrators said the student left campus and was pursued by CMPD officers. CMPD said an arrest was made and the weapon was taken into the possession of the school.

Officials said no one at the school was threatened and no one was placed in danger during the incident. School administrators said the student will be punished in accordance with the CMS code of conduct and could face legal charges. The student has not been identified.

South Meck Principal Dr. Maureen Furr sent the following message to parents Thursday:

Good afternoon. This is Dr. Furr from South Mecklenburg High School. Late this morning, during a routine search, a South Meck student was discovered to be in possession of what appeared to be a weapon. Upon its discovery, the student left campus and was pursued by officers from CMPD. We retained possession of the item, which was an air gun. He will be facing school-based consequences as well as likely legal charges. At no time was anyone threatened nor was anyone placed in danger during this incident. As always, our first priority at South Meck is the safety of our students and staff. Have a great afternoon.

