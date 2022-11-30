CMS student shot after getting off bus

The shooting happened on Lanza Drive on Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools student was hospitalized after being shot on Wednesday.

According to CMS, a Rocky River High School student was shot getting off of a school bus on Wednesday. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded around 2:30 p.m. to the shooting, which they said took place on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.

Medic responded to the scene and transported the male to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

CMS said the shooting happened after the bus had already driven off from the area after dropping off the student.

An investigation is currently underway by CMPD. More information will be provided when it is available.

