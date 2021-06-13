Shot point-blank, vest likely saved Cobb officer's life: 'It would have been a lot worse'

Police said the suspect later died in a second confrontation with police - another shooting now under investigation by the GBI.

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Cobb Police say an officer has been injured after a shooting on Sunday afternoon - but added that something he was wearing likely saved his life.

Now, we're learning that the suspect in the shooting has been killed after a second confrontation with police.

The department tweeted around 5 p.m. that the first shooting happened on North Shores Road near Dallas-Acworth Highway. According to Sgt. Wayne Delk, the shooting happened after the officer responded to a domestic incident in the area.

Delk said the officer was taken to an area hospital for treatment and that the injuries weren't considered life-threatening. He said the officer was shot "point-blank" and the vest he was wearing likely prevented a tragic outcome.

"Because of the vest it was not a life-threatening injury, but it would have been a lot worse had he not been wearing a vest," Delk said.

The search for the shooter initially continued with Delk saying they expected to take the person into custody before the day is over. They believed he was still in the area and set up a perimeter as teams canvass the area. Delk said the suspect may have also been shot in the initial confrontation, but it's unclear at this point.

However, around 7:30, the department announced that the search had ended after a second shooting involving an officer. The department said the suspect had been shot and killed but, in this shooting, no officers were injured.

A witness in the region reported seeing several Cobb, Kennesaw, and Acworth police vehicles moving through the area around the time the shooting occurred. The scene location provided by police appears to be located just to the southwest of Allatoona Lake.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokesperson Nelly Miles has since confirmed that agents have been requested to investigate the incident. Miles said she didn't have any further on the shooting at this time.

Many Georgia law enforcement agencies request the GBI as an independent investigating agency whenever an officer is involved in a shooting. When the investigation is concluded, the findings are typically handed over to the district attorney over that area to decide whether to prosecute those involved.