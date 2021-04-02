Iredell County assistant principal charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

Shaun Michael Bock was charged with second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. He has been an assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary since July.

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An assistant principal at an elementary school in Iredell County has been charged with a sex crime against a minor, the school district announced Thursday.

According to Iredell-Statesville Schools, Shaun Michael Bock, of Mooresville, was charged by Mooresville Police with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bock has been an assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School since July 2020, the district said.

Police said the victim is not a student at the school or at any other Iredell-Statesville campus.

Bock was suspended on Wednesday, Feb. 3 pending an investigation by Mooresville Police and the school system.