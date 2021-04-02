Iredell County assistant principal charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — An assistant principal at an elementary school in Iredell County has been charged with a sex crime against a minor, the school district announced Thursday.
According to Iredell-Statesville Schools, Shaun Michael Bock, of Mooresville, was charged by Mooresville Police with one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Bock has been an assistant principal at Coddle Creek Elementary School since July 2020, the district said.
Police said the victim is not a student at the school or at any other Iredell-Statesville campus.
Bock was suspended on Wednesday, Feb. 3 pending an investigation by Mooresville Police and the school system.
"We will work in full cooperation with the authorities to ensure this matter is thoroughly investigated," said Jeff James, superintendent of Iredell-Statesville Schools. "Our job is to protect our children at all cost."