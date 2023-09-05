Concord man charged with 1994 rape, also tied to South Carolina assault, CMPD says

A nearly three-decade cold case is now getting solved according to police.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is now in custody after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said recently-tested evidence from a sexual assault nearly three decades ago led them to him.

In a news release Tuesday, CMPD outlined the timeline starting on June 17, 1994. According to them, a 39-year-old woman reported her residence had been broken into around 1:30 a.m. that day and that a man sexually assaulted her at knifepoint.

While a sexual assault kit was completed and analyzed, there wouldn't be movement on the case for about 24 years; additional testing on the evidence in 2018 and 2019, however, did link the still-unknown suspect to a sexual assault in Columbia, South Carolina that happened in 2010.

In 2022, CMPD said funding from the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative (SAKI) helped detectives use forensic genetic genealogy to identify a person of interest. A DNA sample obtained from the person matched DNA from both the Charlotte assault and the Columbia assault.

On Thursday, May 4, 2023, CMPD arrested 50-year-old James Wayne Ingersoll in Concord, North Carolina, with help from South Carolina law enforcement. The victims in both cases were notified of Ingersoll's arrest.

Ingersoll is now in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, where his charges are listed as 1st-degree rape and 1st-degree burglary. He is also listed as a fugitive awaiting extradition to South Carolina.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone who can provide additional information on the case can call 704-432-TIPS to talk directly with a detective. Anonymous tips can be shared with Crime Stoppers by calling 704-334-1600 or by sharing them online.

