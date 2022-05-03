$25,000 now offered to find suspects who shot, killed Trinity Sanders

Trinity Sanders was found shot and killed in the Moores Creek Community. She was only 19 years old.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Police Department announced a reward on Friday for anyone who can help investigators find the suspect(s) in a 2021 shooting that left 19-year-old Trinity Sanders dead.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. "Skip" Holbrook and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Columbia Field Office are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of Sanders, the department said.

Sanders was found dead inside a home at the 200 block of Musgroves Mill Lane on July 5, 2021. Deputies said that DNA and ballistic evidence were collected at the scene for analysis.

News19 spoke to family members of the 19-year-old victim last year where they shared that she was the light of the family and that even a bit of information about the tragic death could help the family during a horrific time.

Now, law enforcement is hoping that reward money could lead to crime tips from the public.

"We know that citizens have beneficial information that can make all the difference for Trinity's family, friends, and CPD investigators," Chief Holbrook said in a press release.

The Columbia Police Department also mentioned that Crimestoppers will offer up to $1,000 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the violent crime.