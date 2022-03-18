SLED is investigating the incident and the now terminated officer has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — An ex-Columbia Police Department (CPD) officer has been arrested and charged with criminal sexual conduct in the third degree.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is investigating the case at the request of the Columbia Police Department.

Keith Ryan Williamson has been booked into the Lexington County Detention Center on the charge.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook announced Williamson had been terminated from the police department as a direct result of a violation of CPD's policy and procedure's general order for conduct unbecoming a department employee.

Williamson had been under investigation after an initial complaint was filed in October 2021 regarding a criminal allegation. A warrant for Williamson's arrest alleges that he committed "sexual battery with the victim and had reason to know that the victim was incapacitated at the time of the assault."

The matter was immediately referred to SLED for investigation as CPD began an administrative investigation through its Internal Affairs Department (AI). Williamson was placed on investigatory suspension, pending the outcome of the SLED investigation.

Hired by CPD in March 2010, Williamson's most recent assignment was as a sergeant in Metro Region.