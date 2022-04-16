South Carolina mall shooting: Here's an update on those injured

Prisma Health admitted two of the more seriously injured patients Saturday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — All but one of the people wounded in Saturday's shooting at a South Carolina mall have been released from the hospital, officials say.

Columbia Police early Sunday morning clarified and updated the number of people injured. According to officers, there are now a total of 14 injuries: 9 of the victims from gunshot wounds, with five others who suffered injuries like broken bones, cuts, and a head injury while attempting to leave the mall.

As of early Sunday, the only victim who is still hospitalized is a 73-year-old woman. All others were treated and released.

Representatives from Prisma Health reported that they received 11 patients at two of their hospital locations after the shooting incident at Columbiana Centre Mall on Saturday, April 16. The victims ranged in age from 15 to 73 years of age.

Gunshots rang out inside the mall around 2 p.m. Saturday as shoppers were readying for Easter weekend. No fatalities were reported.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said this was an isolated incident. In an update early Sunday, officers said one suspect had been arrested and they were searching for two others.

Two men who'd earlier been detained were released after it was determined they had no involvement in the shooting. Holbrook said he thinks those involved knew each other and the gunfire erupted out of an ongoing dispute.

Columbia Police, Lexington and Richland Sheriff's offices, Irmo Police, and SLED were among the law enforcement agencies responding to the call at the indoor mall, the location spanning across both Richland and Lexington counties along Harbison Boulevard. People inside the mall at the time of the incident were told to shelter in place as law enforcement cleared the stores.