Omar McCombs is accused of firing a weapon inside the Charlotte club ahead of Craig Robinson's Saturday night show.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Omar McCombs, the man accused of firing a gun inside the Comedy Zone in Charlotte Saturday night, made his first appearance in court Tuesday.

McCombs continues to be held on a $90,000 bail, according to Mecklenburg County court officials. A judge ordered Tuesday that McCombs must wear an electric monitor if he were to post bail ahead of his trial.

McCombs is accused of firing a weapon in the club, located along North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard, ahead of comedian Craig Robinson's scheduled show.

Robinson said he was safe in the club's green room at the time of the shooting. The comedian took to Instagram to describe the scene.

"I'm performing at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte, North Carolina," he said. "There was an active shooter in the comedy club."

He followed up the next day with a post that thanked the staff of the Comedy Zone and the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

"Thank you CMPD for swift action in apprehending the shooter," Robinson wrote. "Hopefully, he gets the help he needs."

The Comedy Zone canceled Robinson's show for both Saturday and Sunday night. Anyone who purchased tickets for the event will be refunded, according to the venue.