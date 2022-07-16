Suspect in custody after firing gun inside Comedy Zone in Charlotte, police say

CMPD reports the man entered the club around 9 p.m.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Nobody was hurt after the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said a man fired a gun inside an Uptown comedy club Saturday night.

Officers say the man went inside The Comedy Zone on North Carolina Music Factory Boulevard just after 9 p.m., brandishing the gun while inside. He fired inside, and the club was quickly evacuated.

CMPD said the man is now in custody. More information has been promised by the department.

Stay tuned for updates from WCNC Charlotte as we get more information.

