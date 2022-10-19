As Charlotte grows, police say commercial burglaries also on the rise

CMPD said property crimes are up compared to 2021, and that new apartment complexes are frequent targets.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said new housing developments are a target to thieves because of what officers say is a growing black market for appliances. And as the Queen City grows, so does the issue.

"If you see items that are for sale at substantial discounts from what they would be retailed, be warned. You are probably dealing with something that could be stolen," said Maj. Brian Foley during a recent news briefing

Foley announced the arrest of Colby Brown, who is facing more than 100 charges involving stolen goods from a construction site of luxury homes in Huntersville. The incident report shows the appliances are worth nearly $34,000.

"Mr. Brown with the assistance of Huntersville Police, was located on a traffic stop and there was evidence on his person that linked him to stolen vehicles and also back to the stolen appliances," Foley said. "Detectives were then able to locate an additional mini storage warehouse which had 18 stoves that had been stolen from an apartment complex in University City. So when I say 18, that's just the tip of an iceberg."

Today CMDP is releasing crime statistics through the 3rd quarter of 2022. Overall crime is up 4.5% compared to this time last year. Citizen calls for service are up 2.1% and 9-1-1 calls are up 2.0% Property crime has risen 6.8% in 2022, while violent crime is down 4.8%. pic.twitter.com/3fCKLv6QEV — CMPD News (@CMPD) October 12, 2022

Former CMPD officer Charles Witherspoon said he saw a need for companies like his own security company, Weatherspoon Security, which has seen an increased demand for services.

"We can report, detect and deter. And I think deterrence is the biggest contribution we can make towards law enforcement," he said.

Witherspoon told WCNC Charlotte reporter and anchor Jane Monreal that the superintendent of the new Springbrook Apartments complex contacted his company after experiencing a previous loss in property, and wanted to ensure it didn't happen again.

"Our guards are required to check every single door when they come on duty to make sure that door is locked," Witherspoon said. "You'd be surprised how fast they can get this thing [appliance] out of here and be gone. I mean within seconds."

The retired officer said partnering with CMPD helps builders from becoming a statistic.

"Whenever we move into a location, we always talk to the captain of that particular precinct to let them know we're on that particular property protecting that property in an event that we need them," he said.

He also said when he takes on a new project, he likes to see three things happen, like adequate fencing and good lighting.

"Because if you cross that fence or come through that fence, we'll know if you have bad intentions," Witherspoon said.

Another major thing companies should have is a way to recoup any losses should they happen.

"The biggest thing I tell the construction companies is to make sure you have adequate insurance to cover your losses," Witherspoon said. "What happens is when you take that loss, and word gets to the street that hey, this property is open for business. From a criminal perspective, a bad actor's perspective, you're gonna lose your backside."

Foley said people should call the police when something looks out of place because chances are, it is.

"When those trucks are rolling at 3 o'clock in the morning, there's a reason," Foley said. "People aren't moving from their homes at 3 a.m."

Witherspoon said most thefts happen between 11 p.m. Saturday night through 4 a.m. Sundays "because most construction sites don't have any workers on site on Sundays."

Witherspoon also noted many of the stolen appliances end up at local flea markets, where they're sold for the deep discounts mentioned by Foley with CMPD.