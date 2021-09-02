Concord man charged in 3-year-old's death, police say

Alex Dewayne Blount, 26, was charged with one count of murder in the case.

CONCORD, N.C. — A man has been charged in the murder of a three-year-old in Concord, police confirmed.

The Concord Police Department said it responded to an EMS call on Aug. 29 around 9:34 a.m. in which a three-year-old was found in bed unresponsive. EMS pronounced the child dead around 9:37 a.m.

Alex Dewayne Blount, 26, was charged with one count of murder in the case and is currently being held in the Cabarrus County jail under $1 million bond.