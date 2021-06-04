Concord man accused of child rape, other sex offenses

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man is accused of multiple sex offenses including child rape, according to the Cabarrus County Sherriff's Office.
The Sherriff's Office said it began an investigation back in April. Following the investigation, multiple victims came forward about abuse by the suspect between January 1976 through April 2021.
The suspect is charged with one count of first-degree rape of a child, one count of second-degree rape, one count of second-degree sexual offense, six counts of indecent liberties with a child, and three counts of crime against nature, according to the Sherriff's Office.
The Sherriff's Office said the suspect is being held at the Cabarrus County Detention Center. Bail is set at $2 million.
This investigation is ongoing. Contact Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office at 704-920-3057 if you have any additional information.
