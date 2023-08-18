Do you recognize them? Rolexes worth $34,000 stolen from Concord Mills Kay Jewelers

The suspects used a service entrance and hammer to steal two Rolex watches worth $34,000, police said.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONCORD, N.C. — A group of masked suspects got away with over $30,000 in Rolex watches during a smash-and-grab at the Kay Jewelers in Concord Mills Mall Wednesday night, police said.

Concord police responded to an incident at the Kay Jewelers store inside the mall a little after 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 16. The suspects, who were wearing masks and hoodies, entered the mall through a service corridor across from the store, investigators said. The suspects then used a large hammer to smash a display case and stole two Rolex Datejust watches worth a combined $34,050.

A witness told officers they saw the suspects jump into a maroon Toyota RAV4 SUV that was parked in the service area at the back of the mall. Surveillance video showed a group of people and an SUV matching the description given to police. The SUV had Georgia license plate CVV-8331, but investigators said the plate appears to be fictitious. Surveillance video showed the vehicle leaving Concord Mills and turning left onto Derita Road toward Charlotte.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Concord police at 704-920-5000. Witnesses may also call Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME. All calls to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts