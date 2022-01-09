Suspect shot by police at Concord Mills dies

The armed suspect accused of exchanging gunfire with responding officers at Concord Mills died from injuries he suffered in the shooting, police confirmed.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The armed suspect who was shot by police at Concord Mills Mall last week died over the weekend, Concord police confirmed Tuesday.

Dominic Jeter, a 23-year-old from Charlotte, died from his injuries, Concord Police Chief Gary Gacek said in a statement. Gacek said Jeter's death was confirmed by the Charlotte medical examiner's office.

Jeter was shot by Concord police officers responding to a reported robbery at the mall on Aug. 31. The officers confronted Jeter and two other suspects outside the mall, which led to a foot chase into a construction area on the property, where Jeter allegedly exchanged gunfire with the officers. He was airlifted to a Charlotte hospital in critical condition.

"Any loss of life is tragic and I wish his family comfort in this difficult time," Gacek said.

Gacek referenced another incident involving Jeter, alleging he stole a gun from a woman he knew the day before the Concord Mills incident. Jeter had previous convictions of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting arrest. He was on probation for possession of a firearm at the time of his death.

Two other suspects were taken into custody outside the mall shortly after the shooting, police said. They were each charged with obtaining property by false pretenses in connection with the alleged theft of a woman's credit cards at Concord Mills.

The two officers involved in the incident were identified as Jeremy Howarth and Maria Westphal, who have been with Concord police for two months and two years, respectively. Both officers are on administrative duty pending the outcome of a state investigation.

