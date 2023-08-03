Concord police looking for pair of carjacking suspects

Anyone who knows where they are should call the department.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is looking for a man and a woman accused of carjacking someone along I-85 earlier this week after a reported robbery at a home improvement store beforehand.

Police say they responded initially to a larceny call at the Lowe's store on Concord Mill Boulevard on Monday, July 31 around 6:40 p.m. The suspects then sped off in a car, and officers said they drove recklessly.

The department said the car the suspects were in became disabled on the on-ramp to I-85 South, and the pair ran away. At one point, the male suspect reportedly aimed a handgun at another driver, forcing the driver to get out of a car that was then stolen by the duo.

The man and woman then drove away onto the interstate towards Charlotte.

The suspects were identified Thursday as 36-year-old Jorge Alberto Rodriguez-Paz and 32-year-old Heather Denise Wright. Warrants active for their arrest accuse them of armed robbery, felony larceny, and misdemeanor larceny. Police shared photos of them and asked the public to be on the lookout for them.

Anyone who knows of their location is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000. Anonymous tips can also be shared with the Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.