Concord man charged with killing wife, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department said a man confessed to shooting and killing his own wife after a dispute on Wednesday, Dec. 8.

Officers say they responded to a home along Tangle Ridge Drive SE in reference to a gunshot wound. When they arrived, police said Reginald McDonald admitted to them he had shot his wife, Joann Carroll-McDonald, after a domestic dispute unfolded. While McDonald was taken into custody without incident, his wife died on the scene from her injuries.

McDonald is now charged with 1st degree murder and is being held in the Cabarrus County Jail with no bond.

