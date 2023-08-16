Person shot by officer during investigation in Concord, police say

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department said a person was shot by police Wednesday while officers responded to a call.
The department said they responded to Lock Mill Plaza, located off Buffalo Avenue NW, around 7 p.m. Initially, police responded to a call about a shooting into an occupied dwelling.
However, Concord Police said during the investigation, one person was shot by at least one officer. The department did not provide the condition of the person, nor did they say if the person was a suspect or person of interest in their investigation.
The department said there is no threat to the public and planned a press conference for later in the evening.
WCNC Charlotte has a crew en route to gather more information from the scene. This article will be updated once new details are shared.
