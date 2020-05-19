Concord Police seize 67 pounds of pot, $220,000 and 9 guns in huge drug bust

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Concord man is in jail after police made a major drug bust at his home Monday, detectives said.
According to Concord, Police, officers executed search warrants at multiple locations belonging to Liam Conner Stewart, including his home on Quarry View Court. During the investigation, agents seized over 67 pounds of marijuana, approximately $220,000 in cash and nine firearms.
Police charged Stewart with two counts of trafficking marijuana and he is being held in the Concord jail under a $700,000 bond. Stewart could face additional charges pending the investigation, police said.