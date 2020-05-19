Concord Police seize 67 pounds of pot, $220,000 and 9 guns in huge drug bust

The suspect is in jail under a $700,000 bond after investigators executed multiple search warrants.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Concord man is in jail after police made a major drug bust at his home Monday, detectives said.

According to Concord, Police, officers executed search warrants at multiple locations belonging to Liam Conner Stewart, including his home on Quarry View Court. During the investigation, agents seized over 67 pounds of marijuana, approximately $220,000 in cash and nine firearms.