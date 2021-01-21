Concord Police investigate shooting near Afton Village neighborhood

CONCORD, N.C. — Police in Concord are investigating a reported shooting in the Afton Village area, Concord Police said.
In a series of tweets, Concord Police said the suspect ran from the scene, possibly in the area of Dorton Park, which is on Poplar Tent Road. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing red sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.
The suspect was considered armed and dangerous.
Concord Police were able to apprehend the suspect at 5641 Poplar Tent Road.
According to police, the victim was sent to the hospital. Their condition is not known at this time.