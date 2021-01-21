Concord Police investigate shooting near Afton Village neighborhood

Police are searching for the suspect in a reported shooting near Afton Village in Concord, North Carolina.

CONCORD, N.C. — Police in Concord are investigating a reported shooting in the Afton Village area, Concord Police said.

In a series of tweets, Concord Police said the suspect ran from the scene, possibly in the area of Dorton Park, which is on Poplar Tent Road. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing red sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

CPD is currently responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Afton village. The suspect is a B/M wearing red sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt and is armed with a firearm. The suspect is possibly in the area of Dorton Park. Officers are in the area. / ral — Concord, NC Police (@ConcordNCPolice) January 21, 2021

The suspect was considered armed and dangerous.

Concord Police were able to apprehend the suspect at 5641 Poplar Tent Road.