Crime

Insurance agent accused of stealing man's identity to apply for life insurance

The suspect used another man's personal information to submit a life insurance application for fraudulent purposes, state investigators allege.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord insurance agent accused of using another person's identity to submit a life insurance application is facing multiple charges, North Carolina Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey announced. 

Derek Urban Ezzell, 56, used another man's identity and submitted a life insurance application without the victim's knowledge, investigators said. The alleged offenses happened in late April, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Ezzell was charged with identity theft and attempting to obtain property by false pretenses. Both charges are felonies. Ezzell was served with a criminal summons on Sept. 6 and is scheduled to appear in Cabarrus County court on Oct. 18. 

Any who suspects insurance fraud or other white-collar crime can report it to the Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Whistleblowers may also make toll free calls at 888-680-7684.

