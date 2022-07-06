Gun found at Concord summer camp, police say

A gun was found in a camper's lunchbox at Les Myers Park on Tuesday, Concord police said. The gun was seized and an adult was cited.

CONCORD, N.C. — A loaded handgun was found in a child's lunchbox at the Les Myers Park Summer Camp in Concord, police said.

The gun was found after a camper notified a counselor that one of the children said they had a weapon in their lunchbox, police said. Staff immediately asked the camper, secured the weapon and contacted the Concord Police Department. The child had no intent to cause harm and the gun was never used to threaten any other campers or staff members.

The owner of the gun was cited for failure to properly store a firearm to protect minors and the camper was expelled from the Les Myers Summer Camp for violating the camp's weapon policy. The Les Myers Summer camp is for children ages 6 and 7, and any weapons found call for immediate expulsion, camp officials said.

Parents with questions about the incident were asked to call the Concord Parks & Recreation Department at 704-92-5616.

