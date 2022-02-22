x
Crime

Suspect in Charlotte shooting arrested in Concord

Concord police said a suspect wanted in connection with a Charlotte shooting was taken into custody at a home on Collingswood Drive Tuesday morning.

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect wanted in connection with a Charlotte shooting was taken into custody Tuesday morning in Concord, police said. 

The Concord Police Department tweeted that officers were at a home on Collingswood Drive, just off Central Drive near Highway 29 and Highway 73. In the tweet, Concord police officials said there would be a heavy police presence and advised the public to avoid the area until further notice. 

Detectives haven't given any further details or identified the suspect at this time. It's unclear what shooting the suspect is connected with. WCNC Charlotte has a crew headed to the scene to learn more information.

