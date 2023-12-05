Concord officer cited for passing stopped school bus

A Concord police officer who was caught on video passing a stopped school bus was placed on administrative duty and cited for the incident, authorities said.

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord police officer who was caught on video passing a stopped school bus as a student was stepping out has been cited and placed on administrative duty, officials said.

The Concord Police Department announced that Sgt. Matthew Willet was cited by state troopers for passing a stopped school bus in connection with the incident. Video of Willet's police cruiser passing the stopped bus surfaced on May 11.

Concord police officials said they spoke with the child's father about the incident the next day. In addition to the citation from Highway Patrol, Willet was placed on administrative duty pending the results of an internal investigation.

"The actions of this driver are something no one should do, especially not an officer who is held to a higher standard," the department said in a news release.

Concord police haven't said where the incident occurred but a spokesperson for the city said the incident was "outside the city of Concord." Concord police said the internal investigation involves several steps and they're asking for the public's patience.

