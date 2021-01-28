Concord Police arrest hit and run suspect

CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police charge a 25-year-old man for a hit and run that happened Friday, January.
Police responded to the scene of a hit and run involving a bicyclist at the intersection of Warren C Coleman Boulevard and Cabarrus Avenue W. Detectives said the bicyclist was attempting to cross Warren C Coleman Boulevard when he was stuck by 25-year-old Desmond Romun Mason who was driving a blue 2014 Dodge Dart. After Mason struck the bicyclist, he fled the scene traveling south on Warren C Coleman Boulevard.
Police said investigators recovered the vehicle from a Charlotte neighborhood.
Mason surrendered to officers and was charged with felony hit and run causing serious injury and driving while license revoked. Mason is currently in the Cabarrus County Jail under 100,000 dollar bond.
The victim is currently in Atrium Health Carolin a Medical Center in stable conditon.
MORE HEADLINE ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: