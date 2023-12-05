Concord police car passed stopped school bus, narrowly missing student

The video, which was posted to Facebook, shows the marked police car passing the Cabarrus County school bus as a student was exiting the bus.

CONCORD, N.C. — The driver of a Concord police car narrowly missed striking a student as the police car illegally passed a stop school bus in Cabarrus County this week.

Home surveillance video posted to Facebook shows the student exiting the stopped bus as the police car fails to yield and passes the school bus on the right side. The police car narrowly missed striking the student, who had just exited the bus and came to a stop in the roadway.

"The Concord Police Department has identified the employee, and an administrative investigation is underway, following the passing of a stopped Cabarrus County School bus by a marked Concord police vehicle," the Concord Police Department said in a released statement Friday. "The video depicts a fully marked Concord Police Department vehicle passing a stopped school bus, operated by Cabarrus County Schools, as a student was getting off of the bus."

In the video, the police car does not appear to be using any emergency lights or sirens.

The police department said they were made aware of the video Thursday, which appears to be the same day the video was recorded and posted to the social media site.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn where the incident occurred as neither officials nor the social media post identify the street. However, a spokesperson for the City of Concord did say in their released statement that the "incident occurred outside the City of Concord" and that "Cabarrus County Schools... is referring the traffic violation to the appropriate law enforcement agency."