Concord Police Department searching for vehicle connected to deadly hit-and-run

CONCORD, N.C. — Investigators with the Concord Police Department are asking for the public's help to find a vehicle they say is responsible for hitting and killing a pedestrian on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

The agency says it responded to a call around 8:15 p.m. for a hit-and-run at the intersection of Union Street South and Ridge Avenue SW. CPD says the pedestrian was fatally hit while walking on Union Street South by a car. The car reportedly left the scene heading south on Union Street South.

The identity of the victim has not been released at the time.

Anyone who saw the crash or has any information about the vehicle is asked to call CPD at (704) 920-5000. People can also call anonymously through Cabarrus Area Crime Stoppers at (704) 93-CRIME.

CPD said Union Street reopened just before midnight.

