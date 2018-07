CONCORD, N.C. – A suspicious death investigation is underway in Concord, police said.

Concord Police tweeted that a person was found dead at a home on Melrose Drive near Crowell Drive just southwest of downtown. Detectives have not identified the victim or released any suspect information.

We are currently investigating a suspicious death at a residence on Melrose Drive near Crowell Drive. Please be aware of emergency personnel working in the area. More details to follow as they become available. /kee — Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) July 13, 2018

