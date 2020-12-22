Fallen Concord officer Jason Shuping will be laid to rest Tuesday

Concord Police officer Jason Shuping, 25, was shot and killed while responding to a carjacking near Concord Mills Mall last week. He will be buried with full honors.

CONCORD, N.C. — Friends and family will gather Tuesday afternoon to say their final goodbyes to fallen Concord Police officer Jason Shuping.

The 25-year-old was shot and killed while responding to a carjacking near a Sonic Restaurant about a half-mile from Concord Mills Mall on Dec. 16. The suspect was also killed during the shootout and another Concord Police officer suffered injuries that aren't life-threatening. Shuping was the first Concord Police officer to be killed in the line of duty.

"Heartbreaking. Heartbreaking. It really is just heartbreaking,” said Betty Smith, who laid flowers outside of the police department Friday. “He got up that morning put his uniform on, didn't realize he was not coming on. And it’s sad. He was only doing his duty, only doing his job."

Shuping's funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 22, at the Cabarrus Arena and Events Center located on NC Highway 49 in Concord, with Rev. Richard Myers officiating.

Burial with full honors will follow at Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith Cemetery in Faith.

In lieu of flowers, the Shuping family is asking memorials to be made to Shiloh Reformed Church of Faith, P.O. Box 308, Faith, NC 28041.

Concord Police is encouraging those who can't attend the funeral to line the streets in support. Memorials have continued to grow outside the department since Shuping's death.

"Let's keep the legacy of this brave young man. Let's keep it alive and in our hearts and in our community," said Lonnie Clouse, the department's Chaplain."

Shuping was a 2014 graduate of East Rowan High School in Salisbury.

“He always had that perpetual smile on his face. What I learned very quickly is he was a very, very hard worker,” said Laurie Wyrick. She spent years getting to know Shuping as a member of the track team at East Rowan High School.