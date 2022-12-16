'It's surreal' | Two years after deadly shooting of Concord police officer Jason Shuping, his partner reflects

Kaleb Robinson, now with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, remembers the 2020 shooting that injured him and killed his partner.

CONCORD, N.C. — Two years since Concord Police Department officer Jason Shuping was killed in the line of duty, his then-partner Kaleb Robinson is reflecting on the 2020 shooting.

"It's surreal," Robinson, now with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations, told WCNC Charlotte's Chloe Leshner Friday on the anniversary of the shooting.

On Dec. 16, 2020, Shuping and Robison were investigating a vehicle that had been left abandoned near Interstate 85 in Concord.

A woman approached the officers describing a man who had tried to carjack her vehicle. She provided Shuping and Robinson with the man's description and said he was last seen running towards a nearby Sonic restaurant.

As the officer tried to apprehend the man near the restaurant, the suspect fired a gun. Both Shuping and Robinson were shot.

“I remember seeing the gun and hearing the shots and it all kind of went black," Robinson said Friday.

After the shooting, the Concord Police Department Chief Gary Gacek commended Robinson for guarding Shuping.

"The second two officers on the scene saw an officer down [Shuping], obviously in grave, physical condition, and the other officer [Robinson], who was injured and standing nearby, guarding or protecting that injured officer," Gacek said.

"Jason at the time was my number one priority," Robinson recalled Friday. "We still had a suspect that was loose and he had already shot at officers."

The suspect was arrested. Robinson, 23 years old at the time, was treated for his gunshot wound. Days later, Shuping was laid to rest.

"I thought it would be a disservice to Jason and in other guys, if I just if I called it quits," Robinson said Friday. "I can't see myself doing anything [other] than law enforcement."

Robinson and Shuping had gone to high school together before both taking jobs at the police department located in Cabarrus County.

"We ate dinner at the district office every night," Robinson said. "Just a very genuine guy. He never met a stranger. I never heard him talk bad about everybody. He was everybody’s friend”

Earlier this year, Robinson and the other 2 officers involved were given the Medal of Valor from President Biden. Shuping’s widow accepted one on his behalf.

Rowan Cabarrus Community College now awards a scholarship in Shuping’s name. The money goes to a student pursuing a public safety career.