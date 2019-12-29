CONCORD, N.C. — One person has died and two people were transported after a shooting in the parking lot of Dave and Busters at Concord Mills mall.

Concord Police urged people to avoid Concord Mills after officials responded for a shooting call Saturday evening. The police department stressed there was not an active shooter situation, but said they were on the scene.

Concord Police told WCNC they responded to the scene after a reported shooting near Dave and Busters. Police later confirmed one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's name has not been released.

Cabarrus County officials confirmed that in addition to the one death, two people were transported to CMC Main in stable condition. Their exact conditions aren't known at this time.

Police set up an area at the parking lot of Sea Life Aquarium for parents to come and pick up their children. Parents must enter through the Carolina Lilly entrance, as all other entrances remained closed.

Police have not said if a suspect is in custody.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services said they are assisting by standby in the area in case any resources are needed.

No other information has been released at this time.

Earlier in the evening, Concord Police said one person was shot in the area of Lincoln Street and Polk Avenue, and a road was closed in response. At this time, it's not believed that shooting had any connection to the scene at the Concord Mills.

