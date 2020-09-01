CONCORD, N.C. — Concord police asking for the public's help locating three robbery suspects.

The robbery took place outside the Concord Mills mall outside the Burlington Coat Factory on Sunday afternoon.

The victims told police they were punched and threatened with a handgun before their money was stolen.

Security footage shows one suspect wearing a gray Gap hoodie, another wearing a black "ISL" jacket, and the third suspect in a gray zip-up.

It's the latest in a string of violent crime around Concord Mills. Even during the day, Concord Mills has become a familiar spot for a police response.

It comes just weeks after 13-year-old Aveanna Propst was shot and killed outside of Dave & Buster's. Two teenagers were charged with murder.

RELATED: Hundreds attend funeral for 13-year-old killed at Concord Mills

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight the teens were having inside of the mall. The incident left many in the community with safety concerns.

Concord Mills told NBC Charlotte that safety is their top priority.

"I had several friends that their children were at the mall when this incident happened," one woman said. "I had friends that were affected by these incidents so I feel like it's time for a change in the area."

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Concord Police.

MORE ON WCNC: