Man fatally shot by former Concord officer was a homicide, attorneys argue

CONCORD, N.C. — A Concord man's death at the hands of a fired Concord police officer at a car dealership in February should be considered a homicide, attorneys representing the man's family said Monday.

Brandon Combs died on Feb. 13 when he was shot multiple times while attempting to drive off with a police vehicle at Modern Nissan, police said.

A trio of attorneys representing Virginia Tayara, Combs' mother, released a statement on Aug. 1, saying the Cabarrus County Medical Examiner's Office determined Combs' manner of death was a homicide. The attorneys attached a copy of the medical examiner's report, which detailed injuries he suffered during the encounter.

(Warning: Story contains graphic details)

Combs was shot five times by Timothy Larson, who was working for Concord Police. Larson reportedly saw Combs attempting to start a truck on the property when he confronted him, attorneys said.

Larson reportedly demanded Combs put his hands up and exit the vehicle. Combs raised his hands but didn't get out of the vehicle. Police said Combs then ran to Larson's patrol car. This allegedly led to Larson firing five times at Combs. He then reported shots were fired and shot a sixth round at Combs.

Larson was questioned by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation about his actions. He was fired by the Concord Police Department for giving false information to investigators in regards to the shooting.

"This report further confirms what we've been saying," attorney Harry Daniels said. "Larson wasn't interested in protecting himself, stopping a crime or even detaining Mr. Combs. Larson wanted to kill him, and he shot him five times to make sure he got the job done."

Larson has not been charged in connection with the shooting of Combs. Concord Police issued a statement saying Larson fired his weapon after a "physical altercation" with Combs. That information contradicts what was seen on body camera footage, according to Tayara's attorneys. The body camera video has not been made public.

"Timothy Larson wasn't satisfied with just shooting Brandon Combs," attorney Chance Lynch said. "He wasn't satisfied until he'd shot him five times. He wasn't satisfied until he killed him ... over a car."