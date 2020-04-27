CONCORD, N.C. — Three people have been charged with assault after an altercation outside of a Concord Walmart.

It happened Sunday at 4:22 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walmart in the 5800 block of Thunder Road. Concord Police say several "males and females were involved" in the fight, but the ages of those involved have not been released.

During the incident, one of the males shot a gun, but no one was shot or injured. In response to the incident, the store manager closed the store for the rest of the day Sunday.

The area has since been cleared, but the Walmart location was still closed for the rest of the day.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time.

