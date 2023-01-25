1 suspect arrested, 1 wanted after Concord home break-in

A shelter-in-place was initiated as police handled the incident.

CONCORD, N.C. — The Concord Police Department is searching for a suspect they say broke into a home and prompted a shelter-in-place advisory on Wednesday.

According to officials, two suspects broke into a home in the Hunton Forest subdivision near Hunton Dale Road on Wednesday.

Around 7:30 p.m., the department tweeted that citizens in the area should stay indoors due to the police presence. The department stressed there was no danger to the community.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the department stated that a suspect was in custody and that community members can return to normal operations.

Additionally, officials say that the other suspect has not been arrested at this time and is still wanted.

Police have not released information about either suspect at this time.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more and will provide an update when it is available.

