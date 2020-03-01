CONCORD, N.C. — A 16-year-old wanted for a murder in Concord has been arrested by the United States Marshals in Connecticut, the Concord Police Department announced late Thursday.

Omarionne Tymyrre Hudson, of Concord, was wanted for the December 28 shooting death of 31-year-old Derron Marquise Jordan, also of Concord.

Police responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Lincoln Street and Malvern Drive Saturday night shortly before 6 p.m. When they arrived, they found Jordan with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was quickly transported by medical personnel but later died from his injuries.

A warrant was issued for Hudson's arrest charging him with first degree murder. At the time, police advised the public that Hudson was "armed and dangerous."

The shooting happened shortly before a deadly shooting outside of Concord Mills that killed a 13-year-old girl and injured two teenage boys.

