RICHBURG, S.C. — One man has been arrested and charged with throwing objects off an Interstate 77 overpass in South Carolina early Monday morning.
"Someone had been throwing everything they could find off the bridge at tractor-trailers as they passed under," the Richburg Fire Department said on Facebook after the 5 a.m. incident. "This could have seriously injured or killed someone!"
One truck was injured when a concrete block hit the driver's side portion of his windshield. The volunteer fire department treated him for glass in his eyes.
"This is a disturbing and dangerous situation," the fire department said in their social media post.
Authorities spoke with multiple victims. The Chester County Sheriff's Office said they received a total of eight 911 calls.
At least one person has been arrested, according to the Chester County Sheriff's Office. The 26-year-old from the City of York admitted to throwing the objects off the bridge, according to the sheriff's office. He has been charged with five counts, of varying property damage amounts, of malicious injury.
