x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Conover police searching for man accused of killing woman

Donald Ray Hodges is believed to be armed and dangerous.

More Videos

CONOVER, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is looking for a man they say killed a woman.

The department has obtained arrest warrants for 48-year-old Donald Ray Hodges, who they accuse of killing Tinikia Hodges. The department said he is considered armed and dangerous.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. 

Hodges stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 275 pounds. He was last known to be operating a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels and NC tag ALL-5945.

Credit: Conover PD
Photos of homicide suspect Donald Ray Hodges and the car he's believed to be driving.

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.

Anyone who knows where he is should call 911 or Conover Police at 828-464-4698.

Related Articles