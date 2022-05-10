Conover police searching for man accused of killing woman

Donald Ray Hodges is believed to be armed and dangerous.

CONOVER, N.C. — The Conover Police Department is looking for a man they say killed a woman.

The department has obtained arrest warrants for 48-year-old Donald Ray Hodges, who they accuse of killing Tinikia Hodges. The department said he is considered armed and dangerous.

Hodges stands at 6 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 275 pounds. He was last known to be operating a black 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels and NC tag ALL-5945.