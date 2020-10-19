Man shot, killed in Catawba County

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a home on White Tail Circle in Conover Monday morning. No arrests have been made at this time.

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting at a home in Catawba County early Monday morning, deputies said.

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home on White Tail Circle in Conover around 3 a.m. When deputies got to the home, they found a Hispanic man who had been shot at least once. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a white male and white female may have been involved in the shooting. The male suspect is described as being tall with dark hair and facial hair and 40-50 years old. The female is described as having blonde hair and being 20-30 years old.

No further information has been provided by Catawba County authorities at this time.