x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Charlotte's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Charlotte, North Carolina | WCNC.com

Crime

Man shot, killed in Catawba County

Deputies are investigating a deadly shooting at a home on White Tail Circle in Conover Monday morning. No arrests have been made at this time.
Credit: WCNC

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — One person was killed in a shooting at a home in Catawba County early Monday morning, deputies said. 

According to the Catawba County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a reported shooting at a home on White Tail Circle in Conover around 3 a.m. When deputies got to the home, they found a Hispanic man who had been shot at least once. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police said a white male and white female may have been involved in the shooting. The male suspect is described as being tall with dark hair and facial hair and 40-50 years old. The female is described as having blonde hair and being 20-30 years old. 

No further information has been provided by Catawba County authorities at this time. 

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app

RELATED: 2 hurt in crash involving Huntersville officer in uptown Charlotte

RELATED: Former Charlotte student giving back to community with new book