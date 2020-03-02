CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A convicted felon who was wearing an electronic monitoring device was arrested for his connection to a robbery last month, police say.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to a reported armed robbery in the 2200 block of English Drive on January 30. A 15-year-old told police that two suspects took his phone after mentioning they had a firearm and would assault him. One of the suspects was identified as 20-year-old Travon Wingo, who was court-ordered to wear an electronic monitor.

Officers were able to find Wingo and a second suspect, a 16-year-old male, before they were able to sell the stolen phone. Wingo was arrested and charged with common law robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of stolen property. He was on felony probation for an armed robbery case from December 2018.

Police say that Wingo has previous charges for car break-ins and has been found in possession of a firearm which had been stolen from a vehicle. The 16-year-old was charged with common law robbery, conspiracy to commit robbery and possession of stolen property. He has not been identified due to the new "Raise the Age" law.

The investigation into this case is still active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident or any other crime is asked to call the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 704-334-1600.