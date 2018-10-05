IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. – A convicted sex offender is facing charges after deputies said he sexually assaulted two children in Iredell County.

According to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a report of the possible sexual assault of an 8-year-old girl on Friday, April 20. The victim told police the alleged abuse happened when her family lived on Yellowstone Lane in Statesville between April 1, 2012 and July 2, 2014.

During an interview with detectives, the victim identified Donald Robert Rhoades II, 32, of Statesville, as the suspect. Investigators determined that Rhoades also assaulted a male juvenile.

Rhoades was arrested on May 5 and charged with three felony counts of first-degree sex offense with a child. Two of the charges were related to the abuse of the girl, deputies said. Rhoades is being held under a $250,000 bond in the Iredell County Jail.

Rhoades was placed on the Sex Offender Registry for a 2005 conviction in South Carolina for committing a lewd act upon a child under the age of 16.

