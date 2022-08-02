Gastonia police search for man accused of stealing copper wire from home construction sites

He was caught on camera at least a few times, according to the department.

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department is asking for help finding a man they say has stolen copper wire from new home construction sites recently.

The department shared four surveillance photos of the suspect, taken on low-light surveillance cameras at night. Officers say the sites that were hit by the alleged thief include ones on North Boyce Street, Sullivan Street, North Falls Street, and Sloan Avenue. A review of the locations shows these new home sites are off North Chester Street, near the county jail, courthouse, and the police department.

𝑫𝒐 𝒀𝒐𝒖 𝑹𝒆𝒄𝒐𝒈𝒏𝒊𝒛𝒆 𝑻𝒉𝒊𝒔 𝑻𝒉𝒆𝒇𝒕 𝑺𝒖𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕? GPD is investigating a series of copper thefts from new home construction sites.... Posted by Gastonia Police Department on Tuesday, August 2, 2022

In two of the photos shared by the department, the suspect is seen wearing shorts, a dark colored shirt, a backpack, and light gray shoes with white soles. The remaining two photos show the suspect without a shire, this time wearing darker-colored shoes and similar shorts. He appears to have short but bushy hair on his head.

Gastonia Police said anyone with information could be eligible for a cash reward. Tipsters are asked to call officers directly at 704-869-7871 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.



