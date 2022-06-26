Man arrested after attacking stepdad, shooting at officers in Cornelius, police say

He faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — A man is in custody after attacking his stepdad and shooting at officers in Cornelius Saturday night, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance call at a home along Blakely Shores Drive around 8:45 p.m.

Police said 53-year-old Joseph Pantera struck his stepfather in the head with a glass picture frame. The victim was transported to the hospital for a laceration on his forehead and received 17 stitches.

When officers arrived, Pantera fled to a bonus room above the garage, police said. Officers began communicating with the suspect and he refused to exit the bonus room.

Police said as time went on it became clear that Pantera would not surrender, and North Mecklenburg SWAT and negotiators were called to the scene to convince him to turn himself in.

After roughly five hours, negotiations failed and chemical munitions were deployed, police said.

The suspect then began shooting multiple rounds at officers through a door, wall and window, according to police. No officers returned fire and no one was hurt during the incident.

Pantera surrendered shortly after and was taken into custody, police said.

He faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, as well as charges stemming from the initial incident.