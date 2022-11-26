x
Crime

Person found dead after reported shooting in Cornelius, police say

The investigation is ongoing, and the victim has not been identified.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Cornelius Police Department is investigating after a shooting call turned up a deceased person Saturday afternoon.

Officers said they responded to Lynn Drive around 2:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found the victim at the scene.

The investigation remains ongoing and is still in its early stages, but officers said this did not seem to be a random shooting. As of writing, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 704-892-7773. Anonymous tips can also be shared with the North Mecklenburg Crimestoppers at 704-896-7867.

