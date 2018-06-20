The Cornelius Police Department is asking the public for assistance in identifying a suspect involved in two larcenies at local convenience stores.

According to police, in the first larceny on May 28 the male suspect implied he had a weapon and stole the cash register from the business.

In the second incident on June 5, the suspect entered the business and stole the cash register. The same suspect is involved with at least six similar larcenies from other jurisdictions as well including Charlotte, Huntersville, Mooresville, and Harrisburg, police report.

Anyone with information can call North Meck Crimestoppers at (704) 896-7867 or the Cornelius Police Department at (704) 892-7773 and request to speak with Detective Dan Waltman. You can remain anonymous.

