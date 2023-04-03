Cornelius Police investigating shooting at Ramsey Creek Park

Police said the shooting is considered an isolated incident.

CORNELIUS, N.C. — One person was shot at Ramsey Creek Park, according to the Cornelius Police Department. An investigation is underway.

At this time, details about the incident are limited. Police have not released information on the condition of the person who was shot, and there is no public information available on a potential suspect.

Police did say the shooting is considered an isolated incident, and that more information will be released as the investigation continues.

WCNC Charlotte is working to learn more about the investigation. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

